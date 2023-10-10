The Isle of Man Natural History and Antiquarian Society (IoMNHAS) begins its 2022-23 winter programme this weekend with a lecture at the Manx Museum in Douglas..
Saturday, October 14’s event, starting at 2.30pm, will see Dr Marie Weale speaking about what we can learn from mediaeval remains discovered at Ballasalla in a talk entitled ‘Osteobiographies of Rushen Abbey’. Dr Weale is a contributor to Manx National Heritage’s forthcoming monograph on Rushen Abbey.
Osteobiographies use scientific analysis to craft stories about the life and death of past people. Each osteobiography is a unique piece of research that sheds light on the identity of the individual during their life. Dr Weale’s talk will focus on two individuals excavated from Rushen Abbey.
The first of the individuals featuring in the talk was excavated in 1926 and has previously been identified as King Olaf II (who reigned as monarch of the Norse Kingdom of Man and the Isles in AD 1226-1237). However, modern osteological analysis, along with radiological imaging and 14C dating has shown this is not, in fact, the skeleton of King Olaf II. A wealth of information including age, sex, stature, and evidence of interpersonal violence has been found because of this investigative work and will be presented to give a detailed account of the life of this individual.
The second individual was excavated more recently and was found to have evidence of sharp force trauma from multiple events across the cranium. Using 14C dating and stable isotope analysis, the origins of this individual have been investigated and he has been found to have grown up far from the Isle of Man and dates from a turbulent time in the island’s history.
Please note, this presentation will contain images of human skeletal remains. Dr Weale’s research was supported by Manx National Heritage and funded by the IoMNHAS and Culture Vannin.
Those attending IOMNHAS lectures are advised to arrive early to be sure of a seat – Dr Weale and IOMNHAS committee members will be present at the lecture theatre from 1.30pm to chat with attendees about the society and how to become a member, and non-members will have the opportunity to give a voluntary contribution if they wish.
The next event coming up in the IOMNHAS winter programme will take place on Saturday, November 18, when Media Isle of Man chief photographer and history enthusiast David Kneale is due to give a lecture on ‘Resistance, persecution and the social contracts of impressment in the Isle of Man 1750-1815’.
For further details about IoMNHAS and how to join, email [email protected], visit the website at www.manxantiquarians.com or see www.facebook.com/IsleofManNaturalHistoryandAntiquarianSociety