The first of the individuals featuring in the talk was excavated in 1926 and has previously been identified as King Olaf II (who reigned as monarch of the Norse Kingdom of Man and the Isles in AD 1226-1237). However, modern osteological analysis, along with radiological imaging and 14C dating has shown this is not, in fact, the skeleton of King Olaf II. A wealth of information including age, sex, stature, and evidence of interpersonal violence has been found because of this investigative work and will be presented to give a detailed account of the life of this individual.