Over the last few weeks people will have flocked to the ‘daffodil walk’ at Port Grenaugh.
This is a lovely walk skirting the grounds of Arragon House with the avenue if daffodils and a large population of peacocks and peahens. You can take the gentle option and walk back along the road to wherever you have parked your car or do a loop past the Cronk ny Merriu, a Celtic Iron age fort and along the coastal path.
But there is another beautiful walk which can easily be missed which takes you to Santon Gorge and beyond.
Parking down at Port Grenaugh you walk along the beach and there will be some stairs which take you on to the coastal path.
Clambering up gives you a lovely view of the beach and then you carry on along the footpath with stunning views of the coast. You can even see Langness in the distance.
The soundtrack to the walk was the cry of oystercatchers punctuated by the odd roar of a plane coming into land at the airport which is not too far away.
There are fascinating rock formations to admire as you walk round, and the gorse is in full bloom with the rich, buttery aroma – but it does mean some narrow areas where you are at risk of being scratched.
At one point you have to navigate some fields. I was lucky to be blessed with glorious weather but in soggier conditions they could prove rather marshy.
Walkers can then head down a steep and muddy path leading to Port Soldrick Bay, a beautiful little beach.
I was tempted by an impromptu dip with the crystal-clear blue water.
You climb back up and I was accompanied for a while by a majestic raven and some choughs while I encountered a sheep with a cute lamb.
Eventually, you reach Santon Gorge. It looked amazing and I saw a steep, precarious path leading down. However, I mistakenly thought there would be a gentler way down further on.
I ended up going inland through a glen, following the river. It was a lovely extra part of the walk and when I came to a bridge crossing over – continuing the Raad ny Foillan – I turned round and went back.
I did negotiate the steep but short path down to the gorge and was rewarded with views of a lovely, secluded area. Once again, the temptation to dive in was strong.
I clambered back up and made my way back, during which I was delighted to spot a lizard to top off this glorious walk.