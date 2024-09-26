A Texas-inspired street vendor formed by a married couple has brought southwestern food offerings to Port Erin.
‘Tia Ollie’s Tex-Mex’ is owned and operated by Natalie (a Texan) and Michael (a Manxman), who relocated from Texas last year after initially meeting each other in the States.
The vendor, which is mostly located at the former Port Erin Commissioners depot off Droghadfayle Road in Port Erin from Friday to Sunday, offers a variety of southwestern options such as savoury street tacos, quesadillas, Texas twister fries and beef nachos.
Natalie and Michael began their venture back in April and have been located at the site in Port Erin during most weekends since, while also participating in one-off events such as the ‘SAFFA Festival’ and Fire Island's ‘Chilli and BBQ Festival’.
Talking about what Tia Ollie’s has to offer, Michael said: ‘We’re all about combining fresh, local ingredients with cooking methods passed down through generations.
‘At Tia Ollie’s, you can experience the best of both worlds - where Texas charm meets Manx hospitality. It’s more than just a fusion of two cultures; it’s a celebration of heritage, tradition, and the joy of good food.
‘We launched earlier this year and set out to make a flavourful mark on the Isle of Man's culinary scene.
‘Beyond the palate, our brand itself is a reflection of vibrancy and joy. Through colourful branding and presentation, Tia Ollie’s aims to make a lasting impression even before customers take their first bite, ensuring a memorable and delightful experience.’
The former Port Erin Commissioners depot site is the home of Kerroo Brewing Company, a new micro-brewery and taproom which showcases a wide variety of British and Manx craft beers.
Launched in the spring by Nick Scarffe and Elizabeth Townsend, the two of them travelled to craft breweries and taprooms around the US to gain inspiration and ideas for their own venture.
Tia Ollie’s Tex-Mex sets itself up just outside the taproom, with the two collaborating to provide a unique western and American feel to the southern village.
Talking about where the vendor is located, Natalie commented: ‘To be honest, is there a better combination than a beer and a taco? You can’t get much better than that.
‘We’ve had a lot of good feedback, especially during the TT. We had quite a few American visitors who told us they were missing their quesadillas back home. They loved everything they had and they were a good customer!
‘How long we’re going to be here is yet to be determined. We’ve applied for a couple of different Christmas markets, but as long as the Manx weather holds out we’re still open for business.’
Michael, who is from Colby, met Natalie at a local rodeo while working as an engineer in Texas. Coincidentally, Natalie had already been to the island as a child for family holidays.
The two of them recently married and moved to the island last year.
Talking about the future of Tia Ollie’s, Natalie said: ‘It all depends on the public. If we keep hearing good reviews and have high demand, then we'll probably set our eyes on being somewhere permanent and have year-round tex-mex.
‘That would be fun, especially with the colder winter months coming up. One of the things I love about our cooking is that we've got seasonal delight. For example, in the winter, you can have the likes of Mexican sweet bread and spicy hot chocolate.’
If you wish to find out more about Tia Ollie’s opening times and latest menu choices, you can find their Facebook page by searching ‘Tia Ollie's Tex-Mex’.