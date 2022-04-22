The word on the street: Should the horse trams return?

With the horse trams in the news, we went out to Strand Street in Douglas and asked the public if they have missed them while they haven’t been running.

The last time they ran was in 2018 and if they do run this year they will only travel to the bottom of Broadway, rather than the full stretch of the promenade.

Liana Sims, from Kirk Michael, and Jenna Skillicorn, of Douglas, both felt the horse trams would get in the way of traffic.

Ms Sims, 35, said: ‘I found they were a big disruption when they were on the prom. You couldn’t particularly drive around them.

‘I drive a van so I struggle to get around even in the good places so I don’t miss them at all.

‘I don’t think I’ve ever used them but now I’ve got a three-year-old daughter so she’d probably enjoy it but prior to that I didn’t use it.

‘Because it goes to Broadway, unless we were going to a show or something at the Villa as part of the day out, I don’t think I would.’

Ms Skillicorn, 37, added: ‘There’s quite a lot of disruption at the minute anyway with the works on the roads, so to add a horse tram on there it might be a bit of an inconvenience.

‘I probably wouldn’t [use them when they open] because what is there halfway? I suppose it was more about the trip for children because it’s quite a bit of a way for them, they don’t go too fast.

‘It was more like a nice ride for them but if you’re only going to go halfway I probably wouldn’t.’

Ian Mudie, from Douglas, didn’t miss them at all.

‘I don’t use them, I just think they’re a tourist attraction that’s had their day,’ the 54-year-old said.

‘I don’t think they need to reinstate them from the War Memorial to the Sea Terminal, they should just leave them where they are.

‘For people to say they’re useful as transport to get to and from work is just not relevant any more.

‘They cost too much to operate, the Isle of Man just can’t afford it any more.’

Margaret and Trevor Slater, of Ramsey, both thought the Isle of Man Government hadn’t put enough money into bringing them back.

Mrs Slater, 67, said: ‘What we feel is the island doesn’t put enough money forward in order to encourage and promote itself and encourage visitors to come here.

‘It seems to keep everything very low key when it’s got quite a bit to shout about compared to many areas of the mainland but you have to pay money out first in order to get a return, and if you don’t do that then nobody’s interested.

‘If you’re not confident enough in the beauty and the quirkiness of the island to put your money up front then why do they expect visitors to come when it’s only half a show.’

Mr Slater, 69, added: ‘What’s the point of a short journey like that anyway? If you don’t put the money in then you’re not going to get the money out, you have to invest before you can expect returns.

‘You can’t just expect people to come along for horse trams and queue up when they’re not doing that. If you don’t have confidence in your attractions then visitors aren’t going to want to use it.’

Caroline Darbinson, from Douglas, was all for the horse trams returning.

‘It’s important for the Isle of Man’s history because a lot of history has gone, not just from the Isle of Man but Britain as well,’ the 54-year-old said.