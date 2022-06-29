The word on the street: What do you look for in a good pub?

With Ramsey’s Trafalgar being awarded CAMRA Pub of the year, the Isle of Man Examiner asked the public what their favourite Manx public house is and what characteristics they look for in a good pub.

Bailey Ashton, 18, from Douglas, felt that The Saddle in Douglas should have won pub of the year and believes the best pubs on the island are the traditional, smaller venues.

He said: ‘The Saddle should have won, the characters inside make a really great atmosphere.

‘They have Saddleaoke [karaoke] which is good, and they have a little fellow with a ukulele dancing around who really makes it.

‘It’s really small and brings people together, other pubs could take note of the Saddle and maybe take on some of the things they’re doing.

‘I like old seats that when you slap them dust comes up, the modern pubs aren’t really my thing.’

William Quayle, 20, from Peel, believes that pricing is important when choosing which pubs to attend.

He said: ‘The Legion in Peel is my favourite definitely, because of the fact they haven’t bumped up their prices too much, especially with the prices at other places nowadays.

‘The environment in the Legion is good and it’s never really quiet.

‘They’ve got a pool table and darts board, it’s a really positive place.’

When asked how other pubs could improve, Mr Quayle said: ‘A good pub needs its own owners and not to be part of the brewery.’

Sara Callow and Julie and Will Corteen, from Regaby, had contrasting favourite pubs but all felt that every good pub needs a friendly and welcoming landlord/landlady.

Mrs Callow, 48, said: ‘My favourite pub is the Ginger Hall in Sulby because it has a good landlord, good music and good food. It ticks all the boxes for me.’

Mrs Corteen added: ‘My favourite is the Trafalgar in Ramsey because it’s a good old fashioned pub.

‘It’s welcoming, the landlady is lovely, it’s very cosy and has a good selection of beers.’

Mr Corteen added: ‘The Trafalgar deserved Pub of the Year definitely, there’s always a good selection of guest beers.’

When asked about other pubs across the island Mr Corteen had views on two Peel pubs, The Creek Inn and The Whitehouse.

He said: ‘The Creek has a really good selection of beers but there’s nowhere to sit because they do so much food all the time, so they could do with a decent lounge area rather than just the back bar.

‘The Whitehouse is another good pub because it’s old school with a good selection of guest beers. We like a pub with character.’

Paul Hatton, 52, from Port Erin, said although his local is The Haven, his favourite is the Bay Hotel on Shore Road.

He said: ‘Reasonably-priced beer and good company make a good pub.

‘I’m one of the traditionalists so I like a coal fire and a homely warm atmosphere.

‘The overall improvement [for pubs on the island] would be to make the drinks reasonably priced, but in saying that there are different pubs out there that are designed to meet different niches and needs in the market.

‘Some people may not like a traditional pub, some may like somewhere more up market like a wine or cocktail bar.