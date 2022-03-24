The word on the street: What’s in your sandwich?

Supermarket sandwich ‘meal deals’ are the lunchtime go-to staple of many, particularly those who work in town.

We asked people if they have a favourite choice and what their ideal sandwich would be.

Andy White, aged 60, and Anne-Marie, 56, from Port St Mary, said that they had bought meal deals in the past.

Anne-Marie said her favourite sandwich filling was tuna and mayonnaise, on wholemeal bread.

‘When I was working, I bought meal deals all the time, but now that I’m retired, I don’t buy them because I knew that they weren’t actually as healthy as you thought they would be.

And Andy’s ideal, home-made sandwich was prawn and beef on granary bread, with seafood sauce. ‘Everybody needs to try it,’ he said.

Ben Jones, 30, St John’s said that he sometimes eats meal deals from the Co-op – because of the good value for money and the convenience.

Ben told us that he usually goes for whatever sandwiches they have – cheese and onion, egg or chicken and mayo – along with a bottle of pop and a pack of crisps.

‘Just simple stuff, isn’t it? And if you have something that’s reasonably healthy that’s good,’ Ben added.

Asked what his ideal sandwich filling is, he said: ‘Chicken’s pretty good, full of protein, it’s not a bad meat, not too unhealthy for you.’

Ella Griffiths, 24, of Ballaugh, said that she buys lunch in town everyday – but only gets meal deals sometimes.

She told us that one of her favourites is Marks & Spencer.

‘But they don’t have meal deals in there – and it’s like £3 for a sandwich,’ Ella continued – saying she also likes Mr B’s sandwich deli, though they don’t do meal deals either.

‘I’m a cheapskate, I bring my own lunch in!,’ said Emma Pressley, 30, Douglas. ‘But whenever we go to Boots there’s nothing left, we go on lunch from one so we just get the leftovers,’ she added.

As for their ideal lunches, for Emma it was an egg mayo sandwich, and for Ella a cheese pasty, or cheese and ham and egg mayo when it comes to sandwiches.

‘And I had a chicken tikka, cheese and mayonnaise sandwich today – that was really nice,’ Emma said.

When we spoke to Dave Boyle, 43, Laxey, he told us that he didn’t tend to get meal deals, instead trying to go to different places every lunchtime.

Among his favourites were Cafe Delight, which offered its own lunchtime deal.

Asked why he didn’t opt for meal deals, he said: ‘I’m generally aware of the nutrition of what I’m having for lunch.

‘So I tend to try and stay away from processed stuff, I tend to sway toward vegetarian lunches – so that generally cuts a lot of that [pre-made meal deal] stuff out to be honest.