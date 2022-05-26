The word on the street: Will you be celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

With Thursday and Friday’s bank holiday this week in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, the Isle of Man Examiner asked the public whether they will be celebrating the special anniversary.

The Lord of Mann, who will soon be 96 years old, is the first British monarch to mark 70 years on the throne, and a four-day weekend will commemorate this.

Kenn Frisby, from Douglas, said although he has honoured previous jubilees of Queen Elizabeth II in the past, he won’t be celebrating this year at all.

He said: ‘I did celebrate when I was over in England and when I was in the army, but I won’t be now.

‘They’ve had a great living and everywhere the royals go they get mega bucks given to them, which could go to much better places such as donations to new hospitals perhaps.

‘More money needs to go to people in general. We’ve just had more rises now for electric, gas and everything else.

‘The money just needs to be spread out to better places.’

David and Bettie Brown, who are visiting the island from Lincoln, believe it is important to commemorate the special Platinum Jubilee.

Mrs Brown said: ‘We will be celebrating over the weekend, one day in our local church with our neighbours where we’re planning on having cake and prosecco, and another heading to Lincoln Castle to see the Castle’s grounds dressed in celebratory British colours.’

Mr Brown added: ‘I think fewer people celebrate jubilees now than in the past, I remember we had a street party for the Queen’s Silver Jubilee and it was great.

‘Younger people have other things to do now I suppose, and aren’t so interested in the Royal Family, but I feel it’s still important.’

Korben Bowers, from Douglas, and Tom Cain, of Union Mills, both aren’t interested in the Queen’s Jubilee and won’t be doing anything differently across the four-day weekend.

Mr Cain, 19, said: ‘I don’t get the time off work but I don’t see the point in it, there’s not much going on really.’

Mr Bowers, 20, added: ‘I won’t be celebrating because they (the Royal Family) don’t do enough for the people, more money should be going elsewhere, the rich are getting richer and the poor are getting poorer.’

Val Higgins, of Onchan, feels the jubilee is a cause for celebration and will be enjoying an extended weekend with her family.

Ms Higgins said: ‘I’ll be celebrating with my grandchildren in my garden with a barbecue, I think 70 years is terrific.

‘I admire certain members of the royal family, like the Queen, and Princess Anne, she’s very down to earth.

‘Fewer people celebrate now.

‘I remember the street parties. I don’t think neighbours mix as much as they did because in my day you could just knock on a door and ask if they’re alright.

‘I think people now feel like they might be encroaching.’

Karann Davies, from Douglas, thinks that 70 years of service from the Queen is a cause for celebration.

Ms Davies, 60, said: ‘I’m having a tea party with my daughter and my family, I think 70 years is huge, it’s massive!

‘I think money and the economy could be why fewer people are having parties. I don’t know anyone in my street who is having a party, but if they are I’ll be going!