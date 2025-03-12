The World Bonnag Championships are set to return to Dalby schoolrooms on Saturday (March 15) for this year’s competition.
The evening, supported by The Isle of Man Steam Packet, begins at 7.30pm with classic entertainment by ‘Dot Tilbury and Friends’ and then followed by a Manx supper.
A presentation of the annual charity awards from the Friends of Dalby Church will then follow, with these awards going to the Manx charities ‘Forget me Not’ and ‘Hands of Hope’.
The event will then conclude with the judging and auction of the bonnags, as well as a raffle.
Admission for the Championships is priced at £12.50, which includes the entertainment and supper. To book, you can ring Gilly on 844031.