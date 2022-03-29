‘There is no going back’ on new paying rents method

MHKs are sworn in during the first sitting of the new administration following the 2021 general election - Tim Crookall ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

The infrastructure minister has said ‘there’s no going back’ on the abolition of payment of rents in cash at post offices.

Tim Crookall explained this in a House of Keys sitting on Tuesday.

It follows the announcement that tenants in social housing won’t be able to pay their rents at post offices from April.

Mr Crookall said the Department of Infrastructure has now attempted to contact all 206 tenants who are known to have paid rent at a post office counter to discuss the changes to methods.

He said: ‘The majority of the tenants contacted have now set up an alternative rent payment method, such as direct debit or rent direct from Income Support. ‘There were 28 tenants who have not been able to be contacted and a further 10 tenants who have confirmed they will continue to pay rent by cash.’

He added that the DoI will not extend the Post Office rent payment option beyond the first week in April.

However, tenants can pay their rent in cash at two additional venues for a limited time in addition to our counter service at Markwell House.

The DoI has made arrangements with Castletown Commissioners and Ramsey Town Commissioners for cash rent payments to be collected at their Town Hall offices on a number of days.

Castletown Commissioners can take rent payments from the tenants on Monday mornings between 8am and 12:30pm, and Ramsey Town Commissioners will have rent payment services available on Thursdays, 8:45am to 4:45pm and Fridays, 8:45am to 3:30pm.

‘These additional cash services are available for a period of six weeks during which time the department will continue to work with tenants to arrange a more suitable long-term rent payment solution,’ Mr Crookall said.