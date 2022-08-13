Thermometers to hit 28C
Saturday 13th August 2022 6:13 am
Ramsey at 7.10am (Isle of Man Government webcam )
The second day of the Royal Manx Agricultural Show and today’s Pride event will be held under sunny skies.
The weather forecast from Colin Gartshore at the Met Office:
Another sunny and hot or very hot day today, with just light east or northeast breezes. Maximum temperature 27 or possibly 28 Celsius.
Tonight temperatures will fall no lower 16 Celsius, with tomorrow then sunny and hot again, although high cloud cover will increase towards the end of the day.
Outlook
Gradually turning cooler through the early middle part of next week with a risk of showery rain, most likely on Tuesday.
Sunrise: 5:52am Today Sunset: 8:54pm Today
