Thermometers will hit 28°C in the north

The weather forecast by Adrian Cowin at the Met Office:

Becoming hot again today with a good deal of sunshine this morning, albeit hazy at times, before the cloud thickens during the afternoon giving the threat of a few showers.

Light winds with temperatures peaking at about 28°C in the north of the island around early afternoon, and 24 or 25°C for most other places, and it becomes more humid. The wind will then freshen from the northwest later in the afternoon and this evening, starting to displace the hot air, still with the continuing risk of odd showers.

Outlook

Much cooler and fresher for tomorrow, with top temperatures of 18 or 19°C, which is back to around average for the time of year. It will be a mostly bright day with sunny spells and just the risk of 1 or 2 isolated showers coming across on a fresh to locally strong northwest wind.

Then less breezy and mostly bright for Thursday and Friday with spells of sunshine. Temperatures reaching 19 or 20°C at best inland.

Sunrise: 5:10am Today

Sunset: 9:39pm Today