A third man has been fined after a break-in at the George Hotel in Castletown.
James Eden Creer forced entry into the pub while he was with two other males.
Magistrates fined the 22-year-old £500 after he pleaded guilty to burglary.
We previously reported that Calhoum Tyrer, aged 25, was fined £600, while 19-year-old John Edward Patrick Horne was fined £450 after they both admitted burglary during a court appearance on July 18.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the three men were drinking in Castletown Square on May 29, at 12.20am.
Creer, who lives at Y Vaarney Yiarg in Castletown, was said to have forced entry into the George via the front door.
The other two followed and once inside, Tyrer took a bottle of Heineken from behind the bar, before all three left.
However, they remained in the square and the pub manager, who was not aware of the burglary at the time, called the police initially to report them for making a disturbance.
Police officers arrived and, as the burglary had not been discovered yet, told the trio to leave the area.
The pub manager later viewed CCTV footage and discovered that the three men had been inside the pub.
Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough, representing Creer, asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
She said that it was clear from the CCTV footage that the trio were extremely intoxicated.
The advocate said: ‘Mr Creer is not proud of his actions. He understands he has to be very careful what he drinks in the future.’
A probation report said that the defendant had been working with the drug and alcohol team and had been using alcohol at times to cope with his feelings.
Magistrates also ordered Creer to pay prosecution costs of £125, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.