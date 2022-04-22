Third shelter transformed with new art into watery wonderland

A third shelter on Mooragh Promenade in Ramsey has been repainted as part of the Ramsey Town Commissioners Shelter Art Project.

Artists Karolina Pawlowska (Cup of Layna) and Kate Summerville each designed and painted two panels of the shelter.

Karolina said: ‘It’s been really cool project.

‘Big thanks to our sponsors and to Ramsey Commissioners for inviting us to take part in it.

‘It’s been great to collaborate with Kate Summerville again!

‘We had lots of fun and I hope our artwork will brighten up people’s days.’

She continued: ‘I really appreciate the fact that we got full creative freedom. I think it makes these shelters even more special.

‘Each mural shows [an] artist’s soul and I have a feeling that Mooragh Promenade can be such a great spot for all art lovers.

‘What a cool idea to transform dull walls into colourful pieces of art!’

Kate added: ‘It was an absolute pleasure having the opportunity to bring one of the Mooragh Prom Shelters to life and to collaborate again with Karolina.

‘I grew up in the North of the island so have a soft spot for Ramsey and think the whole project is such a fantastic asset for the town.

‘Public art is incredibly important and I hope this encourages other areas of our beautiful island to explore the potential of murals!

‘I am looking forward to seeing the remaining shelters be transformed.’

The latest shelter was funded by the generous sponsorship of Ramsey Town Commissioner Juan McGuinness and Ramsey resident Chris Glaister.