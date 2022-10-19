This afternoon’s Ben-my-Chree sailing from Heysham brought forward
Wednesday 19th October 2022 9:12 am
Steam Packet vessel Ben-my-Chree leaves Douglas in heavy weather - (Isle of Man Newspapers )
Wednesday afternoon’s 2.15pm Steam Packet sailing from Heysham to Douglas will now depart at 1.30pm.
The sailing has been brought forward to avoid the worst of the day’s high winds.
As it stands, the rest of Wednesday’s sailings remain as scheduled.
