Those in the Isle of Man who are considering a career in nursing have been invited to an opening evening at Manx Care’s ‘Keyll Darree’ building.
The evening at the ‘School of Health’ will run from 6pm to 8pm on Thursday, December 5, and provide an opportunity for those interested in nursing degrees to find out more about what they entail.
Attendees will also be able to discuss any queries with nursing lecturers and current and former Keyll Darree student nurses, as well as being able to explore the facilities.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘The degree at Keyll Darree has excellent graduate outcomes and can offer an immersive learning experience.
‘This course equips students with the skills, knowledge and personal development to enable them to meet the diverse professional challenges of nursing.’