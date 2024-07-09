An estimated 2,000 people attended the second Douglas Beach Day on Saturday.
Organised by Douglas City Council and based over five different zones on Queen’s Promenade Beach and Walkway, it was billed as a day of sun, sand and fun for all the family to enjoy.
There was something for all ages from family races to beach football, yoga to mindfulness, a walk and talk to explore marine life, a sandcastle competition, live music to a metal detector competition where you could uncover hidden treasures along the shore.
It all began at 8am with an invigorating morning fitness session led by Donna Whalley, described as a refreshing experience for all, before ‘Yoga in nature’ at 9am provided an opportunity to unwind to the rhythmic sound of waves.
The local authority say the principle aim of the event is to promote Douglas beach as a bathing beach.
Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare said: ‘There was a great response to last year’s inaugural beach day and this year was even better with more activities and lots of families enjoying the beach all day long.’