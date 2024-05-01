A year-long fundraising appeal has raised £3,000 for Manx charities.
Three cheques worth £1,000 each were presented to the RNLI, Isle of Man Parrot Sanctuary and the Isle of Man Live at Home Scheme for their services to the island’s communities.
The money was raised through fundraising initiative and donations given to the Mayoress of Douglas’s 2023-24 charity appeal.
Councillor Mrs Natalie Byron-Teare selected each charity based on the significance of each serving unique but vital roles within the community.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) holds historical significance as it was founded in Douglas 200 years ago by Sir William Hillary.
The Mayor acknowledged the pivotal role the RNLI has played in maritime over the last two centuries and the longstanding history within the City of Douglas.
The Isle of Man Parrot Sanctuary, established in 2019, also received recognition for its compassionate efforts in rescuing and rehabilitating parrots.
Mayor Bryon-Teare was keen to help raise awareness of the lesser-known challenges faced by parrots and commended the sanctuary's dedication to providing a forever home or new home for neglected birds.
Lastly, the Isle of Man Live at Home Scheme, celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, was lauded for its exceptional services catering to the elderly community.
The Mayor highlighted the organisation's befriending scheme, which offers vital social interaction opportunities for seniors wishing to maintain independent living.
A presentation ceremony was held on Monday at the City Hall Chamber, where each charity received a donation of £1,000.
Mayor Natalie Bryon-Teare said: ‘It is a pleasure to support these remarkable organisations through the Mayoral Appeal.
‘Their commitment to serving our community is truly commendable, and I am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to their noble causes.
‘Together, we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of those in need in our City and across our island.’