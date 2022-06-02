Three arrests on busiest TT night out so far

Wednesday night (June 1), which was the busiest night yet in Douglas this TT, saw three arrests.

One was for affray, one for a drug offence, and the other for being found drunk and indecent.

Sergeant Andrew Reed commented: ‘Considering what was going on in Douglas, with a packed Bushy’s Beer Tent, the 1886 stage holding its busiest show yet with Rag n Bone man, and full crowds watching it from outside along the promenade wall and sunken gardens, we are pleased to say that we only had three arrests’.