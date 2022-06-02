Three arrests on busiest TT night out so far
Thursday 2nd June 2022 10:23 am
Wednesday night (June 1), which was the busiest night yet in Douglas this TT, saw three arrests.
One was for affray, one for a drug offence, and the other for being found drunk and indecent.
Sergeant Andrew Reed commented: ‘Considering what was going on in Douglas, with a packed Bushy’s Beer Tent, the 1886 stage holding its busiest show yet with Rag n Bone man, and full crowds watching it from outside along the promenade wall and sunken gardens, we are pleased to say that we only had three arrests’.