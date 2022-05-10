Three major changes made to Green Living Grant Scheme

The government has announced changes to the Green Living Grant Scheme (GLGS) following feedback.

Through the GLGS, eligible residents are able to access financial support of up to £6,000 per eligible property to make their homes more energy efficient.

The scheme operates in two parts.

The first provides a Manx Home Energy Audit, and the second can provide grant funding towards the cost of energy saving improvement works recommended by the Manx Home Energy Audit, where the applicant and property meets the eligibility criteria.

The following changes were made to the GLGS at the end of April 2022:

l The requirement for recommended improvement works to be completed in priority order has been removed.

l The percentage contribution from the department towards recommended improvement works under £1,000 has been increased to 75% (from 50%), to provide greater support for lower cost works such as insulation.

l For minor recommended works under £1,000, the necessity for these to be completed by a contractor registered with Construction Isle of Man has been changed, recognising smaller value items can often be progressed by family or friends to potentially speed up the completion of minor works over the summer months.

The GLGS opened for applications in October 2021.

As of Friday, May 6 2022, the GLGS has received 1,666 applications, 1,647 of which have been approved for a Manx Home Energy Audit.

More than 358 Manx Home Energy Audits have been completed.

A further 183 are scheduled to take place over the upcoming weeks.