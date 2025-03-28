Three major road junctions on the island need to be replaced and are at ‘high risk of failure’.
Infrastructure Minister Dr Michelle Haywood says Rosemount in Douglas, Malew Street in Castletown and St Ninians in Douglas all need to be replaced as a matter of urgency.
She was responding to a written question from Onchan Julie Edge who asked if she will provide an update on the Onchan Traffic Maintenance Scheme and the introduction of Microprocessor Optimised Vehicle Actuation (MOVA) at the junctions of Main Road with Avondale Road and Royal Avenue.
MOVA uses detectors to provide an automated way of improving traffic flow.
But Dr Haywood confirmed the plans, set for the next financial year will be delayed by another year to deal with the other junctions.
She said: ‘The upgrade at the junction of Main Road, Avondale Road, and Royal Avenue is currently planned for the financial year 2026/27.
‘However, it is important to note that three traffic signal junctions: Rosemount, Douglas; Malew Street, Castletown; and St Ninians, Douglas, have exceeded their asset life and are at a high risk of failure.
‘Due to the urgency of having to renew the traffic signal equipment at these junctions, they have been prioritised for replacement in the financial year 2025/26.
‘The combination of planned maintenance work and the three renewal schemes means that there is no capacity within the Traffic Signal Team programme to deliver the MOVA scheme during 2025/26..
But Dr Haywood explained that the Onchan scheme will be next in line should resources allow.
She said: ‘Should the Traffic Signal Team resources become available before 2026/27, the department will endeavour to expedite the installation of MOVA at Main Road, Avondale Road, and Royal Avenue junction.’