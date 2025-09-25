Three words from the Manx language have been added to the Oxford English Dictionary in its latest update.
The September revision also introduced new and revised entries from the Caribbean, East Africa, New Zealand and Wales, as part of the dictionary’s ongoing effort to capture the full diversity of English.
The Isle of Man’s primary language is English, but Manx Gaelic remains officially recognised and is undergoing revitalisation. The three Manx-derived words added are ‘chiollagh’, ‘cooish’ and ‘thie veg’.
A chiollagh, first recorded in 1861, is a tall, wide fireplace with an open hearth, typical of traditional Manx buildings. The OED notes the word comes from the Manx çhiollagh, from Early Irish tellach or tenlach, from teine meaning ‘fire’, combined with an element of uncertain origin. It may be linked to the Welsh lle meaning ‘place’, or to a derivative suffix.
A thie veg, recorded in 1875, refers to a toilet or lavatory, particularly one located outside the main building. In Manx it literally means ‘small house’. The OED explains that thie comes from Early Irish teg- or tech, while veg is the inflected form of beg, from Early Irish bec, meaning small.
A cooish, recorded in 1878, is a friendly conversation or chat. The OED highlights its use in a poem by Manx poet and playwright Cushag (the pen name of Josephine Kermode), who wrote:
‘Johnny an' me was sweethearts Many a year gone by, Stannin' aroun' in the haggart, An' havin' a cooish on the sly.’
The word is rarely used outside cultural contexts today but still appears in modern references to Manx heritage. One example is a 2024 social media post that read: ‘Thank you, to everyone who celebrated #TynwaldDay yesterday, wherever you are… & especially to all who dropped into Culture Vannin for a skeet & a cooish.’
The Oxford English Dictionary, published by Oxford University Press, is widely regarded as the definitive record of the English language. It contains more than 500,000 words and phrases and is continually updated to reflect the richness and diversity of English as it is used worldwide.
Unlike standard dictionaries, which focus mainly on present-day usage, the OED traces the history and development of words, in some cases back to the 11th century. It draws on 3.5 million quotations from a wide range of sources, including literature, specialist journals, newspapers, film scripts, song lyrics and social media posts.
Editors said this broader approach means the OED records not only current meanings but also the way words have been used across centuries and cultures. The inclusion of Manx terms reflects the influence of regional and minority languages and highlights their role in shaping English.
The year 2026 has been designated the Year of the Manx Language to mark the 50th anniversary of the death of Ned Maddrell, often described as the last native speaker of Manx. Commemorations are expected to focus on the survival and continued growth of the language.