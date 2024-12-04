The homes would be built on land off Jurby Road, close to the junction with Bowring Road, which is currently a vacant plot.
In a statement Jonny Cowley, director of applicant Fairway Construction Ltd, said: ‘There is existing approval for two larger dwellings of approximately 4,900sq ft.
‘However we feel this application makes better use of the site, creating additional quality housing whilst also being on a lesser footprint as previously approved.
‘We believe this quality of housing to be hugely positive in the local area while minimising all potential impacts as much as possible.
‘We feel the high level architectural design, and attractive frontage should see the new development sit well within the local area.
‘The well thought out internal layout will provide an idyllic elevated South facing rear aspect along with an abundance of usable outdoor spaces.’
The homes will be energy efficient with solar panels and air source heat pumps fitted.
The application will be considered by the planning committee in due course.
The latest application follows on from plans to demolish the large St Olave’s House nearby off Bowring Road and replace it with four new homes.
The three detached three-storey homes and a bungalow will be of a similar design to the application by Fairway Construction Ltd which means there will be seven new homes within a short distance of each other if both plans are given the go ahead.