Sailings to and from Heysham later on Thursday are at risk because of strong winds.
Despite talk of an Indian summer with sunny and warm weather over the next couple of days, there will be gusts developing this evening.
That means the Steam Packet’s Manxman sailings on Thursday evening from Douglas to Heysham at 7.45pm and the return journey at 2.15am on Friday are at risk.
On its website, the Steam Packet says: Due to the forecast adverse weather this sailing is subject to possible disruption/cancellation. To give this sailing every opportunity to take place a final decision will be made by the Master by 5.30pm today.’
The company says passengers can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively contact the reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.