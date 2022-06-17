Time to add to your record collection this weekend

Jack Doyle and Ed Oldham at the Sound Records shop on Wellington Street in Douglas

There’s another chance to show some appreciation for your local music shop this weekend.

The second International Record Store day for this year takes place this Saturday - with the first being marked back in April.

Due to manufacturing delays at pressing plants, some titles are only arriving on shelves now.

The team down at Sound Records on Wellington Street in Douglas will be up bright and early for those looking to add a coveted special release to their collection.

There are rare releases up for grabs in the shop from the likes of Madness, Fat Boy Slim, Prince and Pearl Jam all in stock and ready for whoever gets there first.