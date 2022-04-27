Time to apply for fair stalls
Charities, traders and caterers who wish to be part of the Tynwald Day celebrations taking place on Tuesday, July 5, are being invited to apply for a plot on the Fair Field at St John’s.
There are about 138 plots that help to add to the occasion by providing entertainment, games and items for sale.
All registered charities, traders and catering establishments wishing to have a stall will need to complete the appropriate application form. These can be found on the Public Estates and Housing Division page of the government website.
Alternatively, call 687300 to request an application form.
Completed forms must be returned by Monday, June 6, and notification of the allocation of plots will be provided in due course. There is no charge for the 10ft x 10ft plots and applicants who sell a wide variety of items or entertainment will be given priority over those who only display information or hand out leaflets.
