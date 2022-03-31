Time to apply for your stand at Food Festival

Applications are now open for exhibitors to showcase their products at the Island’s largest celebration of Manx food and drink on September 17-18 in the Villa Marina Gardens.

Last year, more than 10,000 people sampled the delicious creations of more than 70 local producers at the Isle of Man Food and Drink Festival in 2021.

This year’s programme includes a variety of cooking demonstrations, talks, food eating competitions, a dedicated seafood experience tent and live music in the Villa Marina Gardens. Several areas are available for local producers to showcase their products.

Areas available for applications are:

Manx Produce Marquee

The Manx Produce Marquee forms a core part of the Festival, showcasing a wide range of locally produced food and drink items.

Drinks Tasting Area

Local brewers and distillers have the opportunity to exhibit within the new Drink Tasting Area, a marquee dedicated to showcasing their products and for attendees to sample.

Sustainability Area

A key theme of this year’s festival, the Sustainability Area celebrates the ongoing work by local organisations to educate attendees on reducing food waste.

Outside Catering Area

An opportunity for local food vans and vendors to feed the attendees of the festival. Situated in a great spot near the live music stage.

Under the Colonnade

A high traffic area close to one of the entrances, exhibiting Under the Colonnade is a great opportunity for local crafters to showcase their creations.

DEFA’s Food Matters strategy aims to grow the island’s food industry by £50m over 10 years in a sustainable, profitable and increasingly collaborative way.

By doing this we can ensure that the food supply chain meets the needs of customers who are increasingly conscious of provenance and traceability.

The Food & Drink Festival last year generated an estimated £635,000 for the local economy.

Local producers can apply to exhibit at the festival by heading to gov.im/manxfood and completing the application form.

The deadline for applications is April 30.

For any queries relating to the festival, contact [email protected]

‘Winning Best Stand Award at our first Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival’

New to the festival in 2021, Isle of Man Salt Co was crowned ‘Best Stand’ competition winners, with The Fynoderee Distillery taking second place and Red Mie Farm awarded third place. Owner of IOM Salt Co, Helen Crosbie said:

‘As a first-time exhibitor, the memory that has stayed with me is the wonderful sense of community the food and drink sector has here. It was a real privilege to be surrounded by such amazing local food producers and also a great opportunity to make introductions and contacts for the future. Despite living on a small island and us all being a relatively short distance away, the reality of running your own small food business means that our paths rarely cross. It was great to put names to faces, see what excellent produce is available on the Isle of Man and chat about future collaborations.

‘Winning the award for best stand at the show was such an honour, especially in our first year! I’m incredibly grateful to my friends and family and Isle of Man Food & Drink at DEFA for their support and encouragement, late nights sticking labels on jars, and setting up the stand. I can’t wait for this year’s show!’

Sponsorship

Businesses of all shapes and sizes are invited to get involved in the Isle of Man’s largest Food & Drink Festival with sponsorship packages to suit all budgets.

A range of sponsorship packages are available ranging from £1,000 to £10,000, all providing an opportunity to be associated with the event.

The packages come in three flexible options covering different levels of representation at the event, its promotional literature and website.