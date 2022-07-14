Tin bath racers descend on Castletown for 51st year

The 51st annual World Tin Bath Championship took place in Castletown over the weekend.

The event, as always, attracted people from across the world, with participants this year from Austin, Texas (USA), Israel, Canada, Scotland and Ireland.

Organised by the Castletown Real Ale Drinkers Society (CADS) the race was started in 1971 and all the money raised by the event goes to local charities.

This year, around £7,000 has been raised in total.

Race organiser Boris Kitching said: ‘A good crowd turned out in brilliant weather.

‘Thanks to everybody who came down and supported us, we all had a good laugh and raised a lot of money.

‘We’d also like to thank our sponsors – IFGL, Davison’s, Okell’s and Manx Radio.’

Mick Cain won the men’s race, with David Watt in second and Luke Brammer in third.

In the women’s race, Kirsty MacNad got the gold, with Abigail Morgan in second and Ellie Cain in third.

The team prizes went to Social Network and Billy’s Boys respectively.

Best turned out bath went to Damien Bird.

The Comeovers won the snake race, and the best turned out team were the Synchronized Sinkers, who performed in the snake as they competed.

Steven Taylor won the veteran’s race.