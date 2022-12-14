Luke and Cameron Strickett-Morling have been nominated for a UK-wide award for their volunteering work with Isle of Man Phab, the Manx branch of a charity that helps disabled children.
The pair, who live in Douglas, are up for the Louis Goldberg award which is given to a young volunteer(s) who best demonstrates the charity’s values.
An Isle of Man Phab spokesperson said: ‘Luke and Cameron have both been hugely supportive ambassadors for the ethos for Phab and have had a massive positive impact on our members.
‘They have also mentored our young volunteers that have come through the club over the years.’
Luke, 20, said: ‘Everyone having the opportunity to socialise and play sports is something that I really believe in and I am glad to be a part of it.’
His brother Cameron, 18, added: ‘It’s a privilege to be nominated for this award as there are so many people that work so hard across the country to make PHAB as good as possible who also deserve it.
‘Luke and I both started out as volunteers at the club and it has always meant a great deal to us and our family as our mum also volunteered and worked there since she was young.’
The boys’ mother, Sarah Strickett, said: ‘The club, and the boys, deserve some recognition. It’s doing fantastic work for disabled young people across the island.’
The charity seems to be a family affair as the brothers are the third generation of their family to volunteer.