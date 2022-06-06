Today’s TT schedule

Monday 6th June 2022 6:02 am
Share
Dean Harrison in Superbike TT
Dean Harrison (Dave Kneale )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

Today’s TT schedule has been changed to allow time for the sidecar race after the tragedy in which a passenger died on Saturday.

You can follow the races on this website in a live blog.

The new schedule:

10:00

Roads Close

10:45

Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 [3-laps]

Start List

13:10

3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 [2-laps]

Start List

15:00

RL360 Superstock TT [3-laps]

Start List

More About:

TT
Share

Comments

To leave a comment you need to create an account. |

All comments 0