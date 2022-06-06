Today’s TT schedule
Monday 6th June 2022 6:02 am
Dean Harrison (Dave Kneale )
Today’s TT schedule has been changed to allow time for the sidecar race after the tragedy in which a passenger died on Saturday.
You can follow the races on this website in a live blog.
The new schedule:
10:00
Roads Close
10:45
Monster Energy Supersport TT Race 1 [3-laps]
13:10
3wheeling.media Sidecar TT Race 1 [2-laps]
15:00
RL360 Superstock TT [3-laps]
