This evening's Boney M gig at the Villa Marina has been called off with the band's flight cancelled.
A statement said: 'VillaGaiety has been liaising with the show organiser RS Promotions and unfortunately due to travel cancellations, tonight's show is unable to go ahead as planned.
'Please note that if you log into your account, the show will currently display as 31 Dec 2023 - this is a placeholder whilst we arrange a new date.
'If you would prefer a refund at this time, please use the refund request form: villagaiety.com/refund-requests
'We are unable to refund cash payments, these customers will need to be refunded to a card of their choice. We apologise for the inconvenience and disappointment caused.'