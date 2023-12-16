Tonight's Manxman sailing from Douglas to Heysham has been cancelled.
Scheduled to leave at 7:45pm, the sailing has now been cancelled due to adverse weather conditions.
This means the return journey from Heysham to Douglas due to leave at 2:15am tomorrow morning has also been cancelled.
Tomorrow's 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham is also subject to disruption/cancellation, with a decision by the ship's Master being made no later than 6:30am tomorrow morning.
This means Sunday's 2pm return sailing from Heysham to Douglas is also under threat of cancellation.