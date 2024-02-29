The incident happened around 5.05am on Thursday, February 22 in Derby Square with up to £7,000 of tools have been stolen.
Burglars targeted a property currently under renovation, with work tools including makes of Dewalt and Makita taken.
They include tools such as Dewalt SDS drills, Dewalt blowers, Dewalt plunge saw, Dewalt batteries, Dewalt multi-charger, Dewalt nail gun, Dewalt planer and laser level, as well as a Makita impact driver and combi set, Makita DSD Drill and batteries. Each of the above tools were marked with either of the initials of AQ, KW, TK and MW.
A number of enquiries are currently ongoing in relation to this investigation, and Police are looking to identify the person on a short footage clip shared on social media that can be seen in the area of Albert Terrace, Douglas at 5.20am.
A statement from the Constabulary said: ‘If anyone is able to assist in identifying this person, please make contact with us at Police Headquarters on (01624) 631212 quoting reference number 97/2003/24, or alternatively via CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111 where information can be given anonymously.
‘We are also directly appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone in the area of Derby Square, Albert Terrace and Windsor Road, Douglas, during that time of the morning and from anyone who may have vehicle dash camera footage, CCTV footage or ring doorbell footage who have yet to be spoken to by Police please make contact with us at Police Headquarters.’
l Meanwhile the Eastern Neighbourhood Policing Team are appealing for information regarding a disturbance involving four men on Regent Street.
The incident took place on Sunday, February 25 at 7.30pm.
The fight resulted in one person suffering serious injuries to their face.