One of the mainstays of Douglas’s pub scene is to concentrate on better food to attract customers through the doors.
Partners in life – and in the hospitality business – Siân Rose and Richard Birch will this month bring a new look to the menu at the pub.
It seems to be another move away from Heron and Brearley’s approach to the brewery pubs’ menus, in which a number of pubs served exactly the same foods.
The Colby Glen’s kitchens were recently taken over by the people behind the Kurries and Steaks restaurant.
We have also reported closer links were being developed by H&B with Jaks.
The British’s menu has tended to be a bit more upmarket from other brewery pubs in recent years.
Now the big changes mean that Siân is bringing her years of front-of-house experience and Richard his cooking skills to the venue.
Michelin-trained Richard learned his craft at Prue Leith’s School of Food and Wine and went on to work at Prue Leith’s restaurant in London’s Kensington.
Other top-flight restaurants on his CV include Kensington Place in London and, in Manchester, Heathcotes and Mash and Air.
He’s also worked with the chef widely considered ‘one of the founding fathers of modern British cooking’ Rowley Leigh. More recently, closer to home, Richard has been head chef at the Claremont’s Coast restaurant, Samphire and Tanrogan.
Siân said: ‘This is a really exciting new venture for the two of us. We’re looking forward to working with the team to share and celebrate all that’s great about The British, which has such an enviable position.
‘Together we’ll be reinvigorating the menu with a great mix of much-loved classics combined with a selection of seasonally inspired specials that will give Richard free rein to showcase his truly exceptional cooking and deliver a fantastic culinary experience to our guests.’
Expect starters such as local crab toastie with fennel salad, pigeon bruschetta with mushroom and a red wine jus, and mains of cod with saffron risotto and chorizo or ribeye steak with Café de Paris butter, watercress salad and twice-cooked chips.
Alongside these will be perennial favourites such as French onion soup, mini cheese on toast (Manx vintage cheddar) and mains including grilled lamb cutlet with minted new potatoes, red currant jelly and roasted vegetables and what’s set to become an all-time favourite at The British – a classic fish pie, packed full of fresh local fish.
The pair haven’t forgotten the enduring appeal of a great Sunday lunch, either.
Siân said: ‘A good Sunday lunch takes some beating, and ours at The British will be epic.
‘Not a carvery, but a “proper” lunch in The Embassy Room upstairs with table service, me front of house and Richard working his magic in the kitchen.
‘January days may be gloomy and cold but, between us, Richard and I have plans to bring some sunshine into The British with great food, great customer service and the promise of yet more exciting things to come in 2024.’