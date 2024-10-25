Speculation is mounting over the upcoming vote of no confidence in Chief Minister Alfred Cannan.
Political commentator and freelance journalist Paul Speller took to X (formerly Twitter) today to say that he’d speculation that the vote could be made secret in the House of Keys on Tuesday.
He said: ‘Hearing rumours of moves to make the Chief Minister confidence vote on Tuesday a secret vote.
‘Totally unacceptable if so.
‘Voters never have a say who is Chief Minister, but it'd be nice to at least know how our elected reps vote on this and decide for ourselves who is being duplicitous.’
The motion, tabled by Arbory, Castletown, and Malew MHK Tim Glover, has been a focal point of political debate following a turbulent period in Manx politics, including the resignation of Lawrie Hooper as Minister for Health and Social Care amid a dispute over funding for Manx Care.
Chris Thomas MHK, who today (Friday) announced his intention to run for Chief Minister, shared his reservations about the possibility of a secret vote.
Citing a historical precedent, Mr Thomas recalled: ‘Peter Karran once stood as a Chief Minister candidate, and five people voted for him when it was secret, but only three admitted it when it became public.
‘People’s behaviour does change when it's a secret vote, but I think the public has the right to know how their representatives vote.’
He further explained that implementing a secret vote would require the suspension of standing orders, which demands support from 16 of the 24 House of Keys members - a scenario he views as unlikely.
‘The people who thought it was a good idea might believe it would allow some ministers to stab the Chief Minister in the back behind secrecy, but to me, it’s dubious in itself.
‘Ministers should be honest about what they really think, and all MHKs should be transparent’, he added.
Mr. Glover’s motion follows mounting criticisms of the current Council of Ministers, particularly regarding healthcare management and public finance challenges.
Speaking to Media Isle of Man, Mr Thomas called for experienced leadership as the island approaches the 2026 general election, citing his ministerial background as a key asset.
‘We have two years to go before the general election. We need experience’, said Mr. Thomas.
He emphasised the need for a ‘safe pair of hands’ to steer the island through issues like energy security, reliance on gas, and what he described as the draining of public reserves.
He suggested that Chief Minister Alfred Cannan should consider resigning and standing for re-election to restore public trust.
Referring to past controversies, Mr. Thomas drew parallels with calls for the resignation of former Health Minister David Ashford over the findings of the Dr. Ranson Tribunal, pointing out that Mr. Cannan is now at the centre of public and political scrutiny.
With political tensions high and the outcome of the vote uncertain, Tuesday’s debate promises to be a critical moment in Manx politics.