The local authority currently has a design from Visit Isle of Man, however it is looking for a ‘refresh’ and would like submissions from ‘absolutely anybody’.
As part of the competition the successful artist will receive £250 from the commissioners for full use of the design.
Juan McGuinness, who proposed the idea at a public meeting, said: ‘I think we have a great opportunity to fit our UNESCO Biosphere and green credentials by having a canvas bag available for the town.’
He added: ‘If you’ve got an idea in mind that represents Ramsey, the Isle of Man, what we’ve got in the town, then put a design in, I’d love to see as many in as possible.’
He also suggested making the design competition a yearly initiative and for the authority to consider the potential for festive bags.