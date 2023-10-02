Isle Listen has confirmed that its inaugural ‘Tough Mucka’ event has raised at least £17,000.
Held at Ballafesson Road in Port Erin, roughly 500 participants took on a gruelling obstacle course which consisted of monkey bars, a giant ‘slip n slide’, ice dunks, hay bale hurdles, tires, mud, cargo nets and ropes.
The event looked to raise money for Isle Listen, a charitable initiative providing mental health support through one-to-one therapeutic sessions for young people up to the age of 25 on the island.
Andrea Chambers, the CEO of Isle Listen, said: ‘The event was fully subscribed, with 500 participants representing a broad spectrum from across our fabulous local community.
‘The course was designed to reflect the challenges people come across in their daily lives, both physically and mentally, and it was great to see the teamwork on display and everyone working together.
‘Although the final fundraising total is still being determined, we know that the event has raised at least £17,000 to enable us to continue the vital work we do, free of charge, to support the positive mental health of children and young people in the Isle of Man.’