The Department for Enterprise’s tourism agency, Visit Isle of Man, has appointed Melanie Allen to the newly created role of director of marketing and communications.
Melanie joins the agency with more than 30 years’ experience in tourism, marketing and communications across Scotland.
Twice named in Scotland’s ‘Top 100 Influential Women in Tourism’ in 2020 and 2022, Melanie also owns a high-end sustainable tourism business, which has won her numerous awards including: Tourism Individual of the Year, Best B&B Experience and Climate Action Award at the 2023 Scottish Thistle Awards.
A government spokesperson said: ‘The creation of this role aligns with Visit Isle of Man’s 10-year strategy, ‘Our Island, Our Future’, with Melanie’s mandate including the development and implementation of strategic marketing initiatives to drive visitor engagement, stimulate economic growth within the island’s tourism and hospitality industry, and elevate destination awareness of the Isle of Man to a global stage.’
Melanie has previously worked as board director and interim chief executive of South of Scotland Destination Alliance, previous Chair of the Galloway and Southern Ayrshire UNESCO Biosphere and vice-chair of the Scottish community tourism network.
Deborah Heather, chief executive officer of Visit Isle of Man, commented: ‘Melanie’s wealth of industry knowledge and experience, combined with her extensive network and active involvement in advancing the tourism sector throughout the UK, will play a pivotal role in enhancing the Isle of Man’s presence in crucial markets.
‘As the first entire nation to be awarded UNESCO Biosphere status, Melanie’s dedication to sustainable and responsible practices are exactly what we need to create and implement innovative marketing strategies that not only attract visitors but also uphold our commitment to environmental and destination stewardship.
‘We look forward to leveraging her insights to showcase the island as an inviting and sustainable destination for visitors from the UK and beyond.’
Melanie added: ‘I am honoured to join the team at Visit Isle of Man and have the opportunity to contribute to the growth and success of this extraordinary destination.
‘The island has a unique charm, one that I’ve been fortunate to experience many times over the past 20 years whilst visiting my husband’s family here, and with the recent news of the Island’s visitor numbers bouncing back to above pre-pandemic levels last year, this is an exciting time to join the Agency.
‘The future for the island’s tourism industry looks incredibly bright and I am looking forward to learning more about, and showcasing, the island’s wonderful offering. Working closely with our local partners, we can extend the island’s reach to a broader audience, inviting more visitors to discover its unparalleled history, culture, nature and much more.’
Melanie has relocated to the island with her husband, to join family who live here already.