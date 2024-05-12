These fantastic pictures show dozens of people taking part in this year’s guided walk to the Tower of Refuge.
The event is held every year to raise funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), a charity which is celebrating its 200th anniversary this year.
Built on Conister Rock in Douglas in 1832, the construction of the tower was the idea of Sir William Hillary, founder of the RNLI and a one-time member of the Douglas lifeboat crew.
Designed as a shelter for the crews of shipwrecked vessels, the structure, which lies in Douglas Bay, can only be reached on foot during certain tidal conditions.
The walk to the tower, which was first introduced back in 2012, can only be held on select days and is dependent on extremely low tides.
This year’s event saw dozens of people trek to the structure under glorious evening sunshine last Thursday.
Walkers set off from Douglas beach after 6pm and the event took place under the watchful eyes of volunteers from the RNLI, who collected donations from groups and individuals taking part in aid of the charity.