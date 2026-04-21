Ramsey Town Commissioners has confirmed that its town clerk and chief executive, Derek Flint, has been reinstated following a period of suspension while an investigation was carried out into a complaint made against him.
The matter stemmed from a social media post made in September by North Ward commissioner Elizabeth Shimmin following the killing of US conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
Responding to a tribute post online, Ms Shimmin wrote that Mr Kirk should ‘burn in hell’, adding: ‘What is wrong with people?’ The post was later deleted.
At a subsequent board meeting, deputy chair Sandra Cottam-Shea confirmed the matter was under criminal investigation, although she noted there was no mechanism available to suspend or remove a commissioner from office.
Police later confirmed that no further action would be taken in relation to the comments.
Ramsey Town Commissioners also conducted its own internal investigations into the matter.
Separately, the authority referred itself to the Information Commissioner’s Office following a breach of personal data linked to the vice-chair’s statement. The regulator subsequently confirmed that no further action would be taken.
In a statement issued on Tuesday this week, the Board said a three-month investigation into allegations made against Mr Flint by a standing commissioner had concluded with him being ‘exonerated of any wrongdoing’.
The statement added that while no misconduct had been found, a number of policy, procedural and organisational learning points had been identified and would be addressed ‘as early as possible’.
Deputy chair Mrs Cottam-Shea said: ‘This has been a difficult period for the organisation but especially for Derek, who has served the Board and the town selflessly since his appointment in January 2025.
‘I and the Board are pleased to welcome him back to the helm and I know he will redouble his efforts to deliver the strategic plan as set by the elected members.’
Mr Flint also welcomed his return to the role, acknowledging there was work ahead following his absence.
‘There is work to be done and a lot of catching up to, but I know that with our excellent workforce, this will be a sharp and focused exercise,’ he said.
‘I am glad to be back leading a great team, who have continued to do their best through a period of considerable uncertainty.’