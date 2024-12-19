Ramsey Commissioners have voted against a proposed trial to pedestrianise Parliament Street during the summer months, following significant opposition from local businesses and the Northern Chamber of Commerce.
The proposal, put forward by Commissioner Lamara Craine, sought to close the street to vehicles for four hours on weekends.
However, 39 local businesses signed a letter opposing the plan, and the Northern Chamber of Commerce issued a statement strongly rejecting the idea.
Ms Craine’s plans included three proposals: Conducting an online consultation on the scheme, preparing a staff report based on the results and implementing a trial.
None of these gained sufficient support during Wednesday night’s meeting at the Town Hall, Parliament Square, Ramsey.
Instead, a motion from Commissioner Adam Beighton to abandon the matter entirely was approved.
The board meeting was streamed live on the Ramsey Town Commissioner’s Facebook page, with more than 350 people watching - believed to be a record since the streaming service was introduced.
Following the decision, Ms Craine expressed her disappointment online, saying: ‘The result was as expected.
‘Ramsey doesn’t want change. Ramsey wishes to remain the same. Relinquishing our public space, our air, and our peace to the presence of vehicles.’
She also apologised to residents with mobility issues who had contacted her about wagons mounting the curb and blocking pavements and to Ramsey residents who wanted a ‘better looking, more peaceful and inviting environment’.
Ms Craine also revealed she had faced personal attacks over the plans and said: ‘I’m exhausted from responding to comments but mostly from receiving hate and disrespect.’
However, some residents pushed back against her views.
One wrote: ‘Disagreement isn’t a rejection of progress - it’s a call for better, more inclusive proposals that truly reflect the town’s needs.’
Another criticised Ms Craine’s approach, accusing her of adopting a ‘divisive, derogatory, and dismissive attitude’ and ignoring community concerns.