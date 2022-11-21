Town to hold Bling event

Subscribe newsletter
Spokesman Geoff Court said: ‘Every summer, we run Ramsey in Bloom, encouraging local businesses and residents to decorate their properties with floral explosions of colour.
‘This December, we are inviting people to decorate their properties with festive cheer! We know times are tough, so it doesn’t have to be with lights. There are categories for day and night, so participants can get creative either with or without illuminations.’
Entry forms are to be submitted before November 30 and decorations must be in place by the first weekend of December, when photos will be taken for an online guide. The judges will tour the town on the weekend of December 10/11, with visitors given the chance to vote for their favourites online.
Full details and entry forms can be found on the commissioners’ website.
A ‘Christmas at the Courthouse’, with Santa’s Grotto, hosted by the commissioners, will be held on Saturday, December 3, from 2pm to 6pm and Sunday, December 4, from 12pm-4pm. Shops and cafes will also be open.
The Young Farmers’ Christmas Tractor Run takes place on December 3 and will call in at Ramsey for a pit stop during the early evening, between 7pm and 7.30pm.
