Port Erin Commissioners board members were surprised to hear that their annual TT Day ‘wasn’t affected’ by the change in the event’s schedule.
That was according to Commissioner Barbara Guy who told the the local authority members at a meeting on Tuesday night.
Last year TT organisers opted to change the race schedule to ‘unlock the event’s full potential, maximising the return on the public purse investment needed to deliver the event and ensure the event’s long-term sustainability and viability’.
This move included practice week starting on Bank Holiday Monday and featuring not one, but two, separate qualifying sessions – one in the morning and one in the afternoon.
But it’s the first weekend of racing that things look very different to previous TT fortnights, with the middle weekend now having three races instead of two.
Since last year’s change to the schedule the superbike race is now on what was traditionally Mad Sunday, which had previously been a rest day where many events, including Peel Day took place.
However Monday is now the first of two ‘rest days’, and many of these events for locals and visitors to enjoy have been pushed back to then.
And while Port Erin’s TT Day was traditionally always on the Monday regardless of racing, there were concerns that other events across the island being held on the same day would mean less foot traffic for vendors in the south.
But at the traders association meeting, which was attended by Commissioner Barbara Guy, most said they weren’t ‘affected’ by the change in schedule, which came as a surprise to some of the board members.
Ms Guy said the traders found some people came to the village from other events and vice versa, whilst others sold out of food.
However she did say that parking issues were raised.
In the commissioners’ meeting an email was discussed, that was sent to the commissioners with complaints about the amount of litter on Shore Road.
Commissioner Ian Swindells said it’s not the vendors fault what people do with their waste.
Clerk Jason Roberts confirmed the authority will be sticking decals on the pavements and bins to remind people to take rubbish home or put it in a bin.
He also said it’s been looking into removing the street bins because these get jammed with waste quickly and eventually it spills out.
Two requests for the use of the beach were agreed unanimously – one for a tag rugby tournament on the beach in July and the other to allow Manx Sport and Recreation to film the sunsets.
Port Erin Commissioners will next meet on Tuesday July 16, to avoid a clash with the Southern 100.