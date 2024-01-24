One of the island's major routes, which is undergoing extensive resurfacing work, is now in its second phase as completion nears.
The work, which was started earlier this month by the Department of Infrastructure, has see the junction with Braddan Road to the junction with Saddle Road being resurfaced, with the A1 route being shut and made one way for large periods of January.
The Department of Infrastructure has now confirmed the road between Braddan Church and the Jubilee Oak Tree has been resurfaced.
It is now starting resurfacing work around the Oak Tree roundabout today (Wednesday, January 24).
This next phase means a change in traffic arrangements, as from this morning there is no access onto Peel Road from Braddan Road.
Traffic for central Douglas from the Strang and Nobles Hospital is now diverted via Ballafletcher Road and vice versa.
Traffic travelling via the one way system past Braddan Church will still be able to travel up Braddan Road and also into Douglas via Peel Road and Quarterbridge.
This new traffic arrangement will be in place until resurfacing on the roundabout is complete.
The DoI said with the predicted weather this may mean that this arrangement will be in place on a 24/7 basis for several days this week until the work is complete.
Yesterday the DoI said after being hit with ice, snow, heavy rain and high winds last week the conditions improved enough to allow its paver team to surface past Braddan Old Church.
A post on Facebook said: 'The department's two pavers can be seen working in tandem in order to make the most of the break in the weather.