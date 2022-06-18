Traffic lights at Glencrutchery Road

Saturday 18th June 2022 11:45 am
Glencrutchery Road
(Manx Utilities )

Manx Utilities will be updating the water mains under Glencrutchery Road, Douglas from Monday.

This will mean traffic lights will be used for some periods over the next eight weeks.

It is the final phase of a replacement programme in the area to link valves previously installed at Duke’s Avenue to the Douglas Water Treatment Works.

The main replacement work has covered over 1,000 metres and provides supplies to the majority of properties in lower Douglas. The new main will replace the existing infrastructure which was installed in 1924.

The route for the new main is through Radcliffe Villas/Greenfield Garden Centre with the Department of Social Care, and through the Glencrutchery School playing field and site including Thie Ushtey Driving Test Centre with Department of Education, Sport and Culture.

Manx Utilities said it is appreciative of road users’ understanding whilst this infrastructure is upgraded.

