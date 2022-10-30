Tragedy as body recovered
Sunday 30th October 2022 4:44 pm
Police operation at Groudle (Isle of Man Newspapers/Gef )
Emergency services looking for a missing person have found the body of a woman.
Police and search and rescue teams were searching in the Groudle area.
A spokeman said: ‘We are sorry to now report that the body of a deceased female has been recovered in relation to that search.
‘The family have thanked all those involved in the search. We will not be releasing any further information and would ask that the privacy of the family is respected at this time.’