A retired aircraft engineer left paralysed from the neck down after a fall has died in hospital.
Heartfelt tributes have been paid to Alan Hargreaves, who passed away on February 26 following a short battle with pneumonia.
Devoted stock car racing fan Alan had been receiving treatment at Noble’s Hospital since April last year following an accident at the site.
The 71-year-old had initially been admitted for a routine hip replacement and was recovering well from the successful surgery when he slipped in a bathroom at the hospital and broke his neck.
The devastating injury left him paralysed from the neck down, rendering him unable to return to his home in Ballasalla.
In the wake of the incident, his wife, Julie, had launched an online fundraising campaign in an effort to raise the £4,500 needed to buy a specialist bed which would enable Alan to return home and receive the care he needed.
There was an overwhelming public response to that fundraising appeal, with £7,940 raised in total.
Sadly, Alan never returned home.
Speaking about the accident, Julie previously told Isle of Man Today that Alan had been escorted to the bathroom but was then left to use the toilet alone.
It is understood that an initial investigation concluded that the hospital was not at fault for his fall.
Alan and Julie had moved from Pendle, Lancashire, to the Isle of Man in 2009, and he quickly became a well-respected figure in the community.
His son, Mark, paid a touching tribute to him, writing: ‘My beloved dad has unfortunately passed away on February 26 after a short fight with pneumonia.
‘He has showed nothing but immense resilience after spending the last 11 months in hospital and something to be admired by all.
‘Thank you for being the best dad, grandad, husband and friend anyone could ask for. You will be forever missed.
‘The flag has dropped in your final race. Rest Easy.’
A member of The Onchan Raceway Information Page on Facebook also shared a heartfelt message, remembering Alan as a ‘true stock car gentleman.’
‘It is with a heavy heart that we are sharing the sad news that yesterday we lost a true stock car gentleman, Alan Hargreaves.
‘As we all know, Alan suffered a fall which left him paralysed. Unfortunately, he took ill again over the weekend and has sadly passed away.
‘Our thoughts are with his wife Julie, John, Gareth, and Mark at this very difficult time.
‘Alan was well known in the stock car pits both here and, in the UK, supporting his son, “Our Mark”.
‘He was always on hand to help out where and when he could, whether it be on track or assisting people in and around the pit area.
‘Rest in peace, Alan.’