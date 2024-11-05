Kathleen’s letters home often contained advice to Dorothy as to where she should go, if she were called up. Even though people’s thoughts would sometimes stray to their post-war lives and careers, it seems that recruitment still continued. ‘A girl in the bed opposite me said that her 19-year-old sister reported to Mill Hill two days ago, so they are obviously still taking girls into the Wrens. It amazes me really, especially when nearly all the Fleet has gone East. They must be intending sending more of the Wrens out there because all bases in England seem very well staffed… - although they are still drafting people here.’ She reported a conversation to Dorothy, who had been thinking of nursing if called up. ‘You’d be interested in chatting to these V.A.D.s [voluntary civilians providing nursing care], Dorothy – if you’re thinking of nursing if you’re called up. They’re all under 20 – they have a 6 week course & seem to enjoy life in the Navy. They say it’s not half so good if you’re a V.A.D. in the Army – the pay is poorer, also conditions. Avoid the Civilian Nursing Reserve – because you work in civilian hospitals and have lots of scrubbing & cleaning to do.’