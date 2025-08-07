Greg Watson is living the dream, if your dream includes bats, bogs and biodiversity spreadsheets. He’s already making an impact as a Trainee Ecologist and Consultancy Administrator with Ecology Vannin, part of the Manx Wildlife Trust. His work ranges from housing developments to hedgehogs, and he has been named one of the winners of Gef 30 Under 30, an annual campaign by Isle of Man Today’s sister brand Gef.im which recognises young people making a positive impact in their fields.
The 22 year-old was awarded one of the gongs in the Sustainability category, which is supported by UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.
Not bad for someone who used to spend weekends surveying insects for fun.
‘I was a passionate conservationist before heading to university,’ Greg says. That obsession led him to study Wildlife Conservation at Nottingham Trent University, followed by a summer job with the RSPB in England. After graduating, he returned home to the Isle of Man and landed a role that combines fieldwork, admin, policy and community engagement.
‘My work involves both project management and administration for our ecological consultancy, but I’m also in a trainee ecologist role hoping to become a full ecologist. This kind of mixed role is rare, especially for young ecologists straight out of university.’
Greg is quick to credit others for helping him get to this point. ‘It’s all down to the belief and trust people like my former boss at Manx Wildlife Trust, Leigh Morris, have had in me.’ Since joining, he’s seen Ecology Vannin grow in both size and influence, which he sees as a win for nature as well as his career.
But not all the challenges he faces are about wildlife. ‘The biggest hurdles have been dealing with other human beings. Wildlife conservation is still not seen as important by everyone. The challenge is getting people to understand why it should be.’
While names like Steve Irwin and David Attenborough inspired him growing up, Greg says it’s the people closest to him who have had the biggest impact. ‘My parents helped shape my appreciation for wildlife, and I’ve worked alongside people whose dedication really inspires me.’
The best advice he’s received? ‘Hard work and honesty get you the furthest. That means putting the effort in, especially when you’re part of a team, and being honest with yourself and others when things get tough.’
Greg wants to keep growing in his role while encouraging others to value the natural world. He’s also got his eye on more travel and a few dream species to tick off his wildlife list.
He’s excited about how technology is changing the conservation space too. ‘I think AI and remote sensing will be really important in the future. They can help improve both conservation efforts and sustainability.’
Returning to the island wasn’t just the practical move. ‘I’m proud to be contributing to the island I grew up in. There are amazing opportunities here and people who are willing to mentor you.’
And being named a Gef 30 Under 30 winner? ‘It means a lot. I’m honoured to be recognised for doing something I love.’