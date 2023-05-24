After several years, the Manx Electric Railway is to use the original Ramsey Tram Station again following the completion of reconstruction works on the Parsonage Road crossing.
From today, Wednesday, trams will be using the station again.
An Isle of Man Transport spokesperson said: 'The station has been out of use for several years and we would ask that motorist take extra care in the area as trams will be crossing the road once again
'Customers are advised that they should now wait for their tram outside the main station building.'
Parsonage Road crossing (Isle of Man Transport )