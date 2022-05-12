Travis head to the Villa Marina

One of the biggest selling UK bands of the post-Britpop music scene are heading to the island for a summer gig.

Scottish indie rockers Travis are to play at the Villa Marina on Tuesday, August 9.

The four-piece have included the Isle of Man on their latest UK and European tour, where they will be celebrating the release of their 2001 album ‘The Invisible Band’ by playing the album in full, along with a set of classic tracks.

The group formed in Glasgow in the early 1990s, and have sported an unchanged line up since.

Led by front man Fran Healy, guitarist Andy Dunlop bassist Dougie Payne and drummer Neil Primrose, the group’s easy listening soft rock anthems provided much of the sound track to the post Brit pop era of UK music in the late 1990s and early noughties.

‘The Invisible Band’ was their third album, released after debut ‘Good Feeling’ and 1999’s ‘The Man Who’, and debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, spending a total of four weeks at the top spot and eventually registering four times platinum sales.

It featured the top selling singles ‘Sing’, ‘Side’ and ‘Flowers in the Window’.